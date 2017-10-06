NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity Rein Work Prelims Complete

The National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Snaffle Bit Futurity Open rein work preliminaries wrapped up Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Will Rogers Equestrian Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

The high score in the Open and Intermediate Open, a 223.5, belonged to Metallic Rays (Metallic Cat x Margaret Rey x Dual Rey), a stallion shown by NRCHA Professional Ricky Nicolazzi, of Scottsdale, Arizona. Metallic Rays is owned by Sarah Davis.

High scorers in the three Futurity preliminary events – rein work, herd work and cow work – always receive paychecks and awards for their top performances. In 2017, the go-round money for the Futurity Open is more than double the 2016 payout, thanks to increased purses resulting from the Futurity’s move to Texas this year. Nicolazzi collected approximately $5,000 for the high score in the open, and another $2,000 for winning the Intermediate Open rein work go-round.

The NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity Open preliminary action resumes Friday, Oct. 6, with the second of the three reined cow horse events, the herd work, in the historic Will Rogers Coliseum. Friday’s schedule also includes the first of the horse show classes for horses older than three, with the Non Pro Limited in the John Justin Arena.