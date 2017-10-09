NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity Herd Work Prelims Complete

At the National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Snaffle Bit Futurity in Fort Worth, Texas, horses and riders in the Futurity Open divisions completed the second leg of preliminary competition, the herd work, on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Two offspring of NRCHA Million Dollar Sire WR This Cats Smart earned identical 222 scores to share the win in the herd work preliminaries. On Friday, California professional Justin Wright guided Shiners Diamond Cat (out of Shiners Diamond Lady x Shining Spark), owned by Mike and James Draper, to that score. The mare also holds the lead in the composite on two events, with a 442.5 (220.5 rein/222 herd).

The other 222 came on Saturday, from Opus Cat Olena (out of Opus Chic x Smart Chic Olena), shown by Texas horseman Clay Volmer for owner Jecca Ostrander. They are tied for third in the Open composite on two events.

Monday, Oct. 9, is the first day of Open fence work preliminaries. All Snaffle Bit Futurity finalists in all Open and Non-Pro divisions will be determined by the end of the day Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Futurity Non-Pro and Non-Pro Limited Herd Work Preliminaries Underway

Snaffle Bit Futurity Non-Pro riders had their first taste of competition on Sunday with the herd work preliminaries.

Australian rider Pete Rogan’s name appeared at the top of the results sheet in four divisions when he scored a 216, riding Shirley Shiney (Very Smart Remedy x Shirley Shine x Shining Spark). Rogan has the lead in the Non-Pro, Intermediate Non-Pro, Novice Non-Pro and Amateur.

In the Non-Pro Limited division, the Champion will be determined by the preliminary scores, so every run counted today. The Limited does not require riders to go down the fence. They are judged in herd work, rein work and boxing.

The top score in the herd work belonged to Abrian Harris, of Cleburne, Texas, who showed her gelding A Hard Fact (Cats Quixote Jack x Dualin Safari x Playin Safari) to a 214.

The non-pros come back for their second event, the rein work, on Monday, Oct. 9.