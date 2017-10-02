Mass Shooting Reported In Las Vegas Days Before PCCHA Futurity

Organizers do not believe any staff or volunteers associated with this week’s Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association (PCCHA) Futurity, Derby and Classic/Challenge were injured in the deadly mass shooting Sunday on the Las Vegas Strip, a show official said.

The Las Vegas Sun reported at least 58 were killed and 515 injured when the shots rang out Sunday night during a concert. Police found the suspected shooter dead inside a room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where he is believed to have fired the shots, according to KLAS television.

Debbie McGregor, of the PCCHA, said she was not aware of anyone affiliated with the show being injured at the concert. The stable area at the South Point Hotel & Casino, the site of the show, opens to competitors on Tuesday. The show starts Thursday.

The South Point is about six miles south of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The plan is to hold the show as scheduled.

“They’re going ahead with the show,” McGregor said.

The show kicks off at 8 a.m. Thursday in the South Point arena with the opening round of the Futurity Open. It will continue through Saturday, Oct. 14.