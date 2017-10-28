Mandy McCutcheon Claims SWRHA Futurity Level 4 Non-Pro Title

The competition was hot at the Southwest Reining Horse Association (SWRHA) Futurity held at the Hardy Murphy Coliseum. Big stops and fast spins took over Ardmore, Oklahoma, during Friday’s action.

The Scottsdale Western World Non-Pro Futurity was full of top-shelf competition with five competitors taking home championship honors.

Mandy McCutcheon topped the Scottsdale Western World Futurity Level 4 Non-Pro with an outstanding score of 218 aboard Gunner Be Custom, who is by Colonels Smoking Gun (Gunner) and out of Custom Made Dunit. McCutcheon says the win was special because of the long history she shares with Gunner Be Custom and her bloodlines.

“She is a family horse. She’s the same breeding as Cade’s Custom Made Gun, and the mare I was second on in the [National Reining Horse Association [NRHA]] Futurity last year and then the mare I won the [NRHA] Futurity on several years ago, Custom Made Gunner,” said McCutcheon, who collected $5,561 for the win. “It’s been a good family, a good bloodline for us, so I’m excited about her.”

McCutcheon and Gunner Be Custom, who’s owned by McQuay Stables, did have a few unforeseen obstacles in Friday’s Non-Pro Futurity when they lost a back shoe on the last sliding stop of the run, however Gunner Be Custom never made a bobble and led her rider to the win.

“Everything’s real easy for her, she’s a big turner and a big stopper,” McCutcheon said. “She actually lost a slider in the last stop, so it helps to have full sliders when you’re stopping a reining horse,” she said with a laugh.

Cade McCutcheon took the Scottsdale Western World Futurity Level 4 Non-Pro Reserve Championship, worth $3,385, riding Customized Dually (Mister Nicadual x Customized Gunner x Gunner) with a score of 217, for owners McQuay Stables.

Futurity Levels 3 & 2 Non-Pro

In the Futurity Level 3 and Level 2 Non-Pro, Teresa Putman and Ryan Humphrey shared the Co-Championship with a score of 214.5 in Friday’s Scottsdale Western World Futurity Non-Pro.

Humphrey rode Gunology, who’s by Gunner and out of Hollywood Footprints, to the Co-Championship and the win is extra special to Humphrey because of the journey Gunology has taken to be successful in the show pen.

“I didn’t know what to expect, because this is the first time he’s been shown, but I went in and he was super honest and a blast to show,” Humphrey said. “He wouldn’t be here without Tom McCutcheon’s rehab facility. He got injured his 2-year-old year and because of their care they were able to get him going again and bring him back to health.”

Putman rode Gunnersshineybrunett, who is by Gunner and out of Scats Ebony Shiner, and the duo shined in Ardmore on Friday when they marked a 214.5 to share the Co-Championship with Humphrey.

“I went fairly early and I was real happy with her there’s definitely lots of room for improvement and I need to run a little harder, but this is a great show to get prepared for the NRHA Futurity. I’m happy to go to the Futurity with her now,” Putman said. “I feel like I’ve got to know her a little better and what we need to do to prepare. I ride with Sebastian Petrol and he’s got be above and beyond where I was.”

Both pairs earned total paychecks of $2,646 for their success at the event.

Futurity Level 1 Non-Pro

Tina Ellis topped the Futurity Level 1 Non-Pro with a score of 213.5 aboard Whatacromedmercedes, who’s by Cromed Out Mercedes and out of What A Sunrise. Whatcromedmercedes is Ellis’ first futurity horse and she enjoys each moment showing.

“It was total excitement through the whole thing,” Ellis said of her win that brought a paycheck of $234. “I feel very, very blessed. I showed [Whatacromedmercedes’] mother, What A Sunrise, and I’m excited to ride another baby out of her. It feels like home.”

Ellis thanked her trainer Mathieu Buton with both Whatacromedmercedes as well as a 4-year-old out of What A Sunrise. Ellis looks forward to her future with both her horses.

“[Buton] has been helping me with [Whatacromedmercedes] getting me to relax and not work so fast,” she said with a laugh.

Prime Time Futurity Non-Pro

Dr. Jim Morgan took home the Prime Time Futurity Non-Pro Championship and $606 after marking a 215.5 on Sugaway Spooks.

“The fun part about [Sugaway Spooks] is that I rode the full brother to the mother of Sugaway Spooks, and he’s the horse I won the most money on in my entire life,” Morgan said. “It’s been an interesting trial for me, because she’s the first deaf horse that I’ve ever ridden. I have to give credit to Clint Haverty. When I found out that she was going to be deaf I called Clint and I said, ‘Clint, how do you ride a deaf horse?’ and he gave me a lot of pointers.”

Sugaway Spooks is by Spooks Gotta Whiz and out of Graceful Getaway and has been a successful mount for Morgan and the pair have plans of competing at the NRHA Futurity in November.

For complete coverage of the SWRHA Futurity, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.