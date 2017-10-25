Making Mom Proud: Willie J Rey Wins Southern Cutting Futurity for Breeders & Dam

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Denise Seiz loves her mare, Cat Black I, and was excited earlier this year when the mare’s first foal, Willie J Rey, made the Futurity Open and Non-Pro finals at the West Texas Futurity. On Wednesday, Oct. 25, the sorrel gelding did even better when he and trainer James Payne won the Futurity Open Championship at the Southern.

The Dual Rey gelding, bred by Seiz and her husband, Charlie, marked a 221. Reserve Champion Thommo (Thomas E Hughes x Miss Play Reyco x Playgun) marked a 217 with owner/breeder Craig Thompson.

The $15,000 first-place check boosted Willie J Rey’s lifetime earnings to more than $23,000.

Seiz is currently hauling for a National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Non-Pro World Championship with Cat Black I (Smooth As A Cat x Smart Little Gal x Smart LIttle Lena). As of the Southern Cutting Futurity, Seiz was fourth in the standings with $45,697 – the vast majority of which was won aboard the 10-year-old mare nicknamed “Chantel.”

In August, Seiz and Chantel won the $25,000-added Non-Pro Championship at the West Texas Futurity. Willie J Rey is the mare’s first foal.

Derby Open

Sir Long Legs continued to add to his accolades this year when he and Austin Shepard won the Derby Open Championship at the Southern Futurity.