Make Plans to Attend the Celebration of Champions Presented by Farnam®

The 2017 National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Futurity & Adequan® North American Affiliate Championships (NAAC) have joined hands with a new event sponsor, bringing a twist to a well-known event. Presented by Farnam®, this year’s Celebration of Champions will be held prior to section two of the Lucas Oil Futurity Level 4 Open finals on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 4-6 p.m. in the Super Barn.

The Celebration of Champions presented by Farnam® will feature food and beverages in addition to a surprise thank you gift for attendees (while supplies last). When asked about the event and partnership, Kevin Tompkins, Vice President of Farnam® Equine, said, “Farnam® is ecstatic to be able to help celebrate all of the champions throughout the NRHA Futurity. Holding this event prior to the crowning of the 2017 NRHA Futurity Champion could not be more fitting, and we can’t wait to experience the excitement and electricity of the exhibitors and spectators before the finals.”

“The accomplishments of the 2017 show season culminate in November in Oklahoma City,” said Sammi Miller, Director of Corporate Relations. “This special event is a celebration of all NRHA Futurity and Adequan® NAAC champions. NRHA is excited to welcome Farnam® into our sponsor family and thank them for presenting the Celebration of Champions.”

All NRHA Futurity exhibitors and attendees are encouraged to attend the event to celebrate everyone’s success and kick off the excitement that comes along with the Open finals performance.

During the NRHA Futurity & Adequan® NAAC, the world’s best reining horses and competitors come to Oklahoma City to compete for an estimated total purse and cash prizes of more than $2 million. For more information on schedules, tickets, hotel accommodations, sponsors and more, visit nrhafuturity.com.

To learn more about the sport of reining, how to join an affiliate or where to find an NRHA Professional near you, visit nrha.com.