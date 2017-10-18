Lyle Lovett Wins NRHA Dale Wilkinson Lifetime Achievement Award

Grammy-winning singer Lyle Lovett has been named the 2018 National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Dale Wilkinson Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

An avid owner and breeder of reiners, Lovett was lauded by the NRHA for raising thousands of dollars for the Reining Horse Foundation [RHF], as well as promoting the NRHA and sport of reining.

Lovett has also taken part and recruited other celebrities for the RHF Celebrity Slide, held in the past during the NRHA Futurity. Lovett, a long-time supporter of the sport, already has an award named in his honor for his service and time dedicated to the NRHA and RHF – the Lyle Lovett Distinguished Service Award.

Click here for criteria used to determine the NRHA Dale Wilkinson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lovett, who has earned more than $8,000 in the show pen, has owned horses with earnings of $453,474. More than $100,000 of that total was won by Smart And Shiney, a Smart Shiner stallion the singer campaigned in reining through a partnership with Equi-Stat Elite $3 Million Rider Tim McQuay.