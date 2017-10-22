Legacy Reining Sales Bring Reiners to Aubrey, Texas

During the Legacy Reining Sales this year, big crowds made high bids on well-bred prospects and proven performers. The sale, held at Cardinal Training Center in Aubrey, Texas, Oct. 20-21, is a mainstay each year for reiners and other Western performance industry members.

Roughly 90 yearlings were catalogued for day one of the sale, and the lineup did not disappoint.

Hip No. 78, Spangled Glory, was the highest seller in the Breeder’s Sale and overall for the weekend. The 2016 double-registered gray Star Spangled Whiz mare Gun N For Glory x Colonels Smoking Gun [Gunner]) was consigned by Cardinal Reining Horses and brought a final bid of $82,000 from new owner Tamarack Ranch.

Star Spangled Whiz won an impressive $176,881 in his performance career and earned a top 15 spot on the Equi-Stat Junior Reining Sires chart last year. Out of the Colonels Smoking Gun (Gunner) mare Gun N For Glory, who was also successful in the show pen to the tune of nearly $50,000, Spangled Glory’s black type brought bidders calling.

Gabe Hutchins, resident trainer for Tamarack, said the mare’s unique color and bloodlines fit the ranch’s training and breeding plan perfectly, making her a clear choice for purchase.

“That is something we look for in the future for breeding,” he said. “We put our show horse program first, and then [think about them for] our broodmare band later on.”

Cardinal Reining Horses also consigned the second-highest Breeder’s Sale seller, Jersey Luv Chics. Janice Laney paid $36,000 for the 2016 buckskin stallion. He is by World Equestrian Games Gold Medalist Yellow Jersey (out of Ms Clara Melody x Wimpys Little Step, who has lifetime earnings of more than $150,000.