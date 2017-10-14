Homebred Moon Cat CD & Cromer Best in PCCHA Futurity Open

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Moon Cat CD was a wild child in her training, but the California-bred mare delivered a professional performance Friday night in the Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association (PCCHA) Futurity Open in Las Vegas.

The 2013 mare (Cats Full Moon x Chic CD Lights x CD Olena) and Equi-Stat Elite $2 Million Rider Morgan Cromer won the Championship with a 219. The mare’s owner and breeder, Bob Corlett, and his wife, Sally, were at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa to take in the winning moment.

“I was kind of blown away, frankly,” Corlett said after the award ceremony. “As Morgan has said, [Moon Cat CD has] been a bit of a project, but she’s gotten progressively better thanks to Morgan. This just turned out to be her time.”

Corlett, of Santa Inez, California, raised the mare. He still owns her mother and previously campaigned Moon Cat CD’s older brother, Smooth Catolena.

By Smooth As A Cat, Smooth Catolena was the Futurity Open Reserve Champion at the 2016 El Rancho Futurity and made the finals at the PCCHA Futurity in the Open.

Moon Cat CD, nicknamed “Luna,” picked up $21,000 for this win.

The PCCHA Futurity Open Reserve Championship went to Metallicish (Metallic Cat x Stylin Jewel x Docs Stylish Oak) and Phil Hanson. They marked a 218 and earned $18,853 for owners Jerry and Melinda Black, of Oakdale, California.

Futurity Non-Pro

Ty Moore is running out of things to say about his talented mare, Sweet Sister Cat.