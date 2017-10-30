Futurity Champions Crowned at Colorado Reined Cowhorse Association Futurity

The Kiplinger Arena in McCook, Nebraska, saw some cow horse action during the Colorado Reined Cowhorse Association Futurity, which took place Oct. 25-29. Two horse-and-rider duos marked composite scores of 428 during the Futurity Open, and the title was determined based on the highest fence work score.

In addition to a 141 in the herd and a 140.5 in the rein work, San Juan Ranch-bred Rey Chex Dun It (Rey Dual x Chex Cream N Sugar x Chex N Dun It), ridden by Jeremy Knoles, marked a 146.5 in the cow work. That topped Seven S Tina Rey and Kyle Trahern’s fence work score of 142.5. They earned the title for owners Gary and Sharon Romey, worth $1,785. Their fence work score also earned them another $425.

Seven S Tina Rey and Trahern received the Reserve Championship and $1,488. They also collected $213 from the herd work, where they marked a 142, and $170 from the rein work with their score of 143.5. Seven S Tina Rey was bred by RT Stuart Ranch LLC and belongs to Silver Spur Operating Co. LLC. The mare is by Play Dual Rey and out of the Very Smart Remedy mare Very Smart Valentina.

Futurity Non-Pro

Four entries battled it out in the Futurity Non-Pro, and Debbie Crafton rode My Little Jose to the win with a composite of 418.5 (139 herd/140.5 rein/139 fence). The duo collected a total of $1,320, which included $132 each from the herd, rein and cow works. My Little Jose (Woody Be Tuff x Good Timing Jose x Pale Face Jose) is a sorrel mare who belongs to Crafton.

The Reserve Championship went to Kasen York and homebred gelding SS One Eyed Spur. The pair scored a composite 406 (133 herd/137.5 rein/135.5 cow), earning $88 from each of the works plus $616 for the title. SS One Eyed Spur is a son of WR One Eyed Jack. He is out of the Zan Parr Jack mare Zan Pepos Jackie.