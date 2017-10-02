Final Titles Awarded at Brazos Bash

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The last finals of the Brazos Bash just wrapped up, and the action of the show continued through the final buzzer.

The Derby Non-Pro carried on the theme of the show when it ended in another tie. When Greg Coalson and his homebred gelding Catywompus (High Brow Cat x Dualinisalena x Quejanaisalena) marked a 219 as draw seven, Lindy Ashlock knew she’d need to lay down a solid run to have a chance at the title.

She and Tommy and Jan Merryman-bred gelding Catin Safari (Cats Moonshine x Safari Belle x Little Safari Badger) did just that when they earned a 219.

The pairs shared Co-Champion honors and each earned a check of $13,198. That payday pushed Catywompus to an Equi-Stat record of $77,106, while Catin Safari now sports lifetime earnings of $57,252.

Derby Unlimited Amateur

Lica Pinkston and Stylish Top Brow (High Brow CD x Stylish Top Girl x Docs Stylish Oak) came from the second bunch of the Derby Unlimited Amateur finals to mark a solid 216 to claim the Championship.

The title was worth $3,200, which pushed the Grace Ranch-bred gelding to more than $70,000 in lifetime earnings. Pinkston, of Alice, Texas, now boasts lifetime earnings of $291,662.

Hardy Rogers and Bet Hesa Baygun (Bet Hesa Cat x Miss Bay Gun x Playgun) marked a 214.5 to pick up the Reserve Championship and $2,900.

Derby Amateur

A big group of Derby Amateur horses flocked to the Brazos Bash to vie for top honors, and this time only one combination ended up on top.

High Stylin CD (High Brow CD x Stylin Playgirl x Docs Stylish Oak) and Langston Pattilo marked a solid 219 to claim the Championship, worth $2,750. That title brought the gelding to an Equi-Stat record of $11,192.

High Stylin CD was bred by Sunrise Ranch LLC, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and is owned by Blake Patillo, of St. Elmo, Illinois.

Christina Huntley piloted HR Cats Starlight (High Brow Cat x Nurse Gray x Grays Starlight) to a solid 216 to claim the Reserve title, worth $2,450.

Classic/Challenge Non-Pro

Ty Moore has been on a roll recently in the show pen, and his performances at the Brazos Bash continued that winning streak.

Just a day after claiming the Co-Championship in the Futurity Non-Pro, he marked a 219.5 to on Set Fire To The Reyn (Dual Rey x Sheza Smart Cat x High Brow Cat) to top the Classic/Challenge Non-Pro.

The title was worth a hefty $15,000 paycheck, which pushed the 5-year-old Painted Springs Farm-bred mare past the $100,000 mark in lifetime earnings, according to Equi-Stat.

A 219 earned Alexa Stent and Peeptos Cat (Cat Ichi x Little Bow Peepto x Peptoboonsmal) the Reserve Championship and $13,000.

Classic/Challenge Unlimited Amateur

A 219 earned Danny Jones and Play Miss Boonsmal (Peptoboonsmal x Play Miss x Playgun) the Classic/Challenge Unlimited Amateur Championship.

Their success was worth $3,100. That paycheck elevated the Jones’ mare, bred by Slate River Ranch, to lifetime earnings totaling nearly $100,000.

Co-Reserve champions were Hilary Watson with Iridescent Cat (Catty Hawk x Smart Lookin Hi Brow x High Brow Hickory) and Madison Crum riding Metallictoy (Metallic Cat x Amandas Little Star x Smart Little Lena), who marked 217s. They each received a check of $2,800 for their efforts.

Classic/Challenge Amateur

In the Classic/Challenge Amateur finals, nearly 20 horse and rider combinations put their best foot forward in an effort to leave with the title, but one pair from Canada had what it took to win.

Katherine VanBoekel and her mare Sweet EE Motion (Cat Ichi x Mimi Floyd x Freckles Floyd) posted a 218 for the title, worth $2,400.

The sorrel mare, who was bred by Jon and Traci Burgess, of Cleburne, Texas, now has an Equi-Stat record of nearly $80,000.

Adrenalynn Rush (CD Royal x Trouble Lynn 495 x Smart And Trouble) and Rick French marked 214 to earn the Reserve title, worth $2,200.

For complete coverage of the Brazos Bash, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.