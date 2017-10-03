Esteemed Colorado State University Researcher Selected as 2018 AAEP Vice President

David Frisbie, DVM, Ph.D., DACVS, whose leadership has shaped the continuing education programs of the American Association of Equine Practitioners, has been named the association’s 2018 vice president. He will be installed during the Nov. 20 President’s Luncheon at the 63rd Annual Convention in San Antonio, Texas. He will assume the role of AAEP president in 2020.

Dr. Frisbie is a professor at Colorado State University (CSU), director of research at CSU’s Orthopaedic Research Center and interim director of operations at the university’s C. Wayne McIlwraith Translational Medicine Institute, which broke ground in June. He also is a partner in Equine Sports Medicine, LLC, of Pilot Point, Texas, and the managing partner of eCORE North Texas, LLC. His clinical interests are orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine and rehabilitation.



A graduate of the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Frisbie is a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Surgeons and the American College of Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, for which he currently serves as secretary.



He is an authority in musculoskeletal diagnosis and treatment and has evaluated various therapeutics and biologics such as stem cells. Additionally, he has explored novel platforms for diagnosing musculoskeletal disease and developed diagnostic tools such as standing arthroscopy of the equine stifle. His contributions to the body of knowledge of musculoskeletal disease were commemorated with the 2001 Pfizer Animal Health Award for Research Excellence.



An AAEP member since 2001, Dr. Frisbie has provided guidance to the Educational Programs Committee as a member for two terms and the chair for one term. He also served on the board of directors from 2012-2015. Dr. Frisbie received the 2011 AAEP President’s Award for outstanding service on the EPC.



