Chexmaster Claims Derby Open Championship at The Challenge Futurity

After all of the Derby horses had showcased their talents in Burbank, California, at The Challenge Futurity, Chexmaster and Tracer Gilson walked away with top honors in both the Level 4 and Level 3 Open. Their score of 150 bested their competition and sent home checks totaling $5,683 to owners Joe and Karen Moran.

With these titles, Chexmaster (Nu Chex To Cash x Snip O Gun x One Gun) is just more than $300 shy of passing the $100,000 milestone, according to Equi-Stat. Franco Bertolani campaigned the stallion during his 3-year-old year when he was owned by Slide Or Die LLC before being purchased by the Morans. Together, they made the National Reining Horse Association Futurity Level 4 Open finals and finished 11th.

Gilson, who has won more than $570,000 in the show pen, took over the ride in 2015 and has continued to add to Chexmaster’s lifetime earnings. Their most lucrative payday thus far came at the 2016 National Reining Breeder’s Classic, where they made the Level 4 Open finals. They were also the Level 4 Open Reserve Champions at the 2015 Reining By The Bay.

Chics Dream (Magnum Chic Dream x First Ex Flame x Expensive Flame) and Dan Huss picked up the Level 4 Open Reserve Championship with a score of 147. Combined with their third-place finish in Level 3, Reserve title in Level 2 and the Open Gelding Championship, owner Morris Kulmer took home checks for $4,419.

Foothills Farm’s Whizzkeys Lil Gun (Colonels Lil Gun x Sugar Baby Whiz x Topsail Whiz) earned the top spot in Levels 2 and 1 and also took home the Reserve Championship in Level 3 with Kari Klingenberg in the saddle. She also was the Open Mare Champion, and the duo sent home checks totaling $3,759.

Derby Non-Pro

Teresa Holland and Holly Rowdy Whiz had quite the time in California. The duo’s score of 143.5 helped them sweep Levels 4, 3, 2 and 1 in the Non-Pro and they added the Primetime Championship to their accolades, as well. Their efforts culminated to checks worth an impressive $5,487.

Holly Rowdy Whiz (Rowdy Yankee x Ghost Buster Baby x Topsail Whiz) now has an Equi-Stat record of nearly $25,000, and Holland elevated her lifetime record to nearly $53,000 with her successes in California. This is, by far, the duo’s most lucrative payday.

Earlier this year, they won two ancillary classes and made the finals in the Derby Level 2 Non-Pro at Reining By The Bay.

