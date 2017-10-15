Buckskin Colts Bring Top Dollar in Cowtown

During the first National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Snaffle Bit Futurity Sales held in Fort Worth, Texas, flashy horses with solid pedigrees proved most valuable. Managed this year by Western Bloodstock, the sales took place Oct. 13-14.

The sales kicked off with the Select 2-Year-Old Sale and Performance Horse Sale, where consignments were shown on cattle. A total of 51 2-year-olds and seven older horses were catalogued.

Hip No. 1030, Shiine, was the highest seller in the day’s first session. The 2015 buckskin colt (One Time Pepto x Shiners Eva x Shining Spark) was consigned by John and Melanie Lowrance and brought a final bid of $90,000.

Shiine, who was in training with Hunter Meinzer at the time of the sale, was also the Snaffle Bit Futurity Sales’ overall highest seller. His oldest half-sibling, by CD Lights, is a 3-year-old in 2017.

MC Metallic Lighting, a 2-year-old bay roan colt by Equi-Stat Elite $16 Million Sire Metallic Cat, was the second-highest seller in the Select 2-Year-Old Sale and overall. The hammer fell at $59,000 for the MC Performance Horses-consigned colt, who was in training with Stephen Hutchins at the time of the sale.

MC Metallic Lighting is out of the Smart Little Lena mare Smart Lil Lighting, who garnered $11,844 in her show career. The colt is a half-brother to the Smooth As A Cat gelding Smoothe Lightning, a $38,000-plus earner in cutting.

In the Yearling & Broodmare Sale Session I, it was Hip No. 2032, Short On Sugar 016, who brought the highest bid. The stout yearling buckskin colt, who was consigned by Shadow Oak Ranch, sold for $44,000.

By National Cutting Horse Association Open Horse of the Year Kit Kat Sugar, Short On Sugar 016 is out of the Shorty Lena mare Shiney Shorty, an earner of $62,483. He is a half-brother to earners of more than $180,000, including Short Drive ($87,718; by Hydrive Cat) and Haidas Little Shorty ($48,906; by Haidas Little Pep).

The sale topper on day two in the Yearling & Broodmare Sale Session II was Hip No. 3146, My Cats Hips R Metal. Flag Ranch LLC consigned the yearling Metallic Cat colt, who sold for $35,000.

Out of the Dual Rey mare Hip Hip Sue Rey, whose lifetime earnings total $34,000-plus, My Cats Hips R Metal is from his dam’s second foal crop; the mare’s oldest foals are 2-year-olds in 2017. The colt’s second dam, Meradas Little Sue, is one of cutting’s all-time leading broodmares with offspring earnings in excess of $1.5 million.

