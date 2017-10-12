Quarter Horse News > Horse Sales > Sale Results > 2017 Augusta Futurity Sale
Sale Results

2017 Augusta Futurity Sale

Posted on October 12, 2017

Augusta Futurity Horse Sale

Held Jan. 21, 2017

30 horses consigned

$191,700 gross for a $6,390 average

24 sold (80%), $140,600 net, $5,858 average and $4,750 median

Legend: (RNA) = Reserve not attained, horse did not sell. Horse, selling price, DOB, color, sex, pedigree, broodmare information, seller, buyer

 

1          Pebblez          $12,000 (RNA)

(4/21/2011 bay m) (Dual Rey x Cata Boon x High Brow Cat); B & T Cattle Co..

2          Miss Hickory Splash            $3,100

(3/18/2014 black m) (Splash Of Gin x Creeks Miss Smoothie x Wheeling Peppy); Creek Plantation; Pat Owens.

3          Miss Pearl Green      $9,400

(4/9/2012 sorrel m) (Cats Red Feather x Send Me The Chex x Little Trona); Gerda Willams; Rick/Shannon Brown.

4          Kodos Curly Sue       $2,000

(4/25/2003 bay m) (Kodo x Sana Six x Six Chick); Puryear Farms; Lindsey Parker. (Sells with a 2017 breeding to Bamacat).

5          Mr Hancock Val        $4,000

(4/8/2012 sorrel g) (Wagon Stake x Holly Keep Playing x Hes Playingforkeeps); Creek Plantation; David Edens.

6          RM Time To Shine    $3,000

(5/13/2002 palomino m) (Dal Big Diamonds x Sonny Country Time x Krystle Lite Scotch); Bred to Docs Oaker; Wes Echols; Isera Gray.

7          Thyrd Gear    $6,000

(4/23/2012 sorrel m) (Third Cutting x Escada Cat x Shorty Lena); Mark Doggett; Andrew Nave.

8          Dualing One Time    $7,000 (RNA)

(4/16/2015 red roan m) (Blue One Time x Hughes Dualing Lena x Dual Rey); Loretta Schneider.

9          Checkin For Trona   $8,500

(3/6/2015 chestnut s) (Chowchilla Peppy x Tiny Little Trona x Little Trona); Neely Farms; Ben Jordan.

10        Mr Sippy Freckles     $5,000

(3/16/2014 gray g) (Hes Playingforkeeps x Miss Gin Smoothie x Wheeling Peppy); Creek Plantation; Shank Collins.

11        Shes A Tuff Pistol     $18,000 (RNA)

(3/11/2011 sorrel m) (Woody Be Tuff x Smart Little Pauline x Smart Little Pistol); Lisa Ann Jacobs.

12        Hunk O Burning Love         $5,600

(4/25/2010 chestnut g) (Dashin Elvis x Doca Cryptonite x TNT Cryptic Creature); Billy/Jodie Kidd; Kathy Loomis.

13        Miss Berrie Smooth $17,500

(3/18/2011 gray m) (Hes Playingforkeeps x Creeks Miss Smoothie x Wheeling Peppy); Creek Plantation; Blair Cummings.

14        Bob Somebody           $11,000

(2/26/2003 sorrel g) (Somebody Smart x Tweetie Doc x Bob Acre Doc); Gerda Willams; Casey/Annette Moore.

15        Aristocrat Cat           $3,000 (RNA)

(2/24/2015 palomino s) (Palo Duro Cat x Jasons Aristocrat x Smart Aristocrat); Loretta Schneider.

16        Vidalia Shine            $3,100

(5/21/2011 palomino m) (Silks Shining Spark x Seals Goodbye Sug x Doc’s Sug); Bred to Docs Oaker; Wes Echols; Lindsey Parker.

17        Ichis Jaded Lady       $4,100

(4/3/2013 sorrel m) (Cat Ichi x Starlights Love x Grays Starlight); David Wilson; Jennifer Bailes.

18        Neat Tessacat $5,000

(3/14/2013 sorrel m) (Neat Little Cat x Typical Red Head x Typical Hickory); High Tension Ranch/Jarrett Callahan; Diane Frymoyer.

19        CR Miss Tari Cat      $2,500

(3/25/2008 sorrel m) (High Brow Cat x Miss Tari Mac x Quixote Mac); Mark Doggett; Troy Stewart. (Sells with a 2017 breeding to Reydioactive).

21        One Time In April    $3,500

(4/4/2012 red roan m) (One Time Pepto x Missuma x Smart Little Lena); Puryear Farms; Charles Loomis. (Sells with a 2017 breeding to Bamacat).

22        Docs Foxy Keep         $5,500

(3/25/2014 bay g) (Wagon Stake x Keeps Foxy Peppy x Hes Playingforkeeps); Creek Plantation; Shank Collins.

23        Grits N Shine            $3,500

(3/28/2013 palomino m) (Silks Shining Spark x Drifts Easter Wood x Drifts Chip); Wes Echols; Amy Burroughs.

24        Cuttin On A Tuesday           $4,000 (RNA)

(4/23/2015 sorrel m) (Third Cutting x Pastel Tuesday x Pastels Smart Lena); Loretta Schneider.

25        Creeks Feature Boy $7,000

(3/25/2011 bay g) (Hes Playingforkeeps x Zan Parrs Feature x Zan Parr Bar); Creek Plantation; Shank Collins.

26        VV Whiskeybelladonna       $4,600

(4/16/2013 chestnut m) (Whiskeynadirtyglass x Miss Cowboys Toy x Squeak Toy); High Tension Ranch/Jarrett Callahan; Gary Thompson.

28        Bambino Playgirl     $3,500

(4/28/1999 sorrel m) (Freckles Playboy x Smarter Than Gay x Smart Little Lena); Puryear Farms.

29        Ship Mate      $7,100 (RNA)

(2/18/2005 sorrel m) (Smart Mate x Pep N Jessie x Peppy San Badger); Lisa/James Jacobs.

30        Mr Smooth Brim       $4,900

(4/8/2013 bay g) (Wagon Stake x Keep Her Smooth x Hes Playingforkeeps); Creek Plantation; Carl Cartwright.

31        Jaebars Flash            $15,000

(2/1/2009 sorrel g) (Smart Little Jaebar x Chics Madam Chair x Playgun); Ronald Caminiti; Kathy Loomis.

32        Jaebars Top Gun       $3,300

(4/26/2014 sorrel m) (Smart Little Jaebar x Chics Madam Chair x Playgun); Ronald Caminiti; Isera Gray.