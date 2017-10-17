AQHA Collecting Donations for Fire & Hurricane Victims, Offering Free Services

The American Quarter Horse Foundation (AQHF) is collecting monetary donations for members affected by recent wildfires, earthquakes and hurricanes.

The Foundation’s disaster relief fund will work with organizations to provide temporary shelter and holding facilities, feed, veterinary care and assist with search and rescue efforts. This includes state and federally declared disasters, of which there have been several in recent months.

Horse owners along the Gulf Coast were affected by hurricanes Irma and Harvey, and those in the West have been impacted by wildfires. Horse owners in some ares of Mexico were affected by major earthquakes.

“After the recent disasters, there was an outcry from our members to assist our AQHA [American Quarter Horse Association] family members who were in need,” said AQHF Chief Foundation Officer Anna Morrison. “We appreciate our members’ desire to help, and understand that they may feel most comfortable helping through the American Quarter Horse Foundation.”

Staff at the AQHF will work with agencies and veterinarians working in the field to best meet the needs of each affected equine community. People who want their donations to go to a specific nonprofit or relief agency are urged to give money directly to that organization.

In addition, the AQHF will offer extra services to members affected by the disasters.

Services include:

* Automatically extending memberships due through Oct. 31 for an extra 90 days for members who live in areas affected by hurricanes, earthquakes and wildfires.

* Issuing duplicate certificates that were lost or damaged. There is no charge.

“We know that we cannot fix the damage caused by these events, but we hope this offer will help in some small way,” said AQHA Executive Director Craig Huffhines.

Click here to make an online donation.