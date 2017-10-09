All American Vintage Collects New Championship at Congress

It was an all-American night Saturday at the All American Quarter Horse Congress when National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) $4 Million Rider Andrea Fappani and All American Vintage scored a 232.5 to earn the NRHA Futurity Level 4 Open Championship. It was his second time in the winner’s circle after topping the Level 4 Open at the Tulsa Reining Classic.

All American Vintage is by A Sparkling Vintage and out of All Ruffed Up (by Lil Ruf Peppy) and is owned by Morris Kulmer. The win earned the stallion $29,956, good enough to pay for his way back West to prepare for the NRHA Futurity in Oklahoma City.

The NRHA’s leading money-earner, $6 Million Rider Shawn Flarida, came in second with a 228 aboard Garry Smith’s Missin My Tinsel (Hollywoodstinseltown x Coronas Missin Star x Missin James). The duo collected $18,234.

Dean Brown’s 226 aboard Dunit With A Blond (Pale Face Dunnit x Electric Encore x Jacs Electric Spark) was not only good enough for a third place check of $13,675, but also the Level 3 Championship and an additional check of $11,523 for owner Robert Santagata.

Peter DeFreitas rode Double Run Farm’s Conquistadors Dun It (Hollywood Dun It x Conquistadors Sandy x Conquistador Whiz) to the Level 3 Reserve Championship with his score of 224, which earned a $7,014 check.

Non-Pro Reining Stakes

Katsy Leeman is no stranger to competing at the All American Quarter Horse Congress – she shows there every year in the Western pleasure classes. And on Oct. 6, she earned her first Congress futurity win aboard Odds In My Favour (A Shiner Named Sioux x Who Whiz Baby Blue x Who Whiz It). The duo swept both the Level 4 and 3 Non-Pro Reining Stakes.

“And here I was excited with placing second and winning a $400 check with her at The Tradition,” Leeman said with a laugh. That $400 check paled in comparison with the $13,834 total check from both championships.

Leeman was estactic about her score of 218.5, which was just one full point better than Terri-June Granger’s 217.5 aboard Gunnin For The Gold (Pale Face Dunnit x Gorgeous Like A Star x Smart Like Juice), who swept the Level 4 and Level 3 Reserve championships and took home the Level 2 Championship, for checks totaling $10,032.

“I’m just happy earning scores about 70. I was so surprised when they called out my score,” Leeman said.