Gallo Del Cielo Hits Another Million Dollar Milestone

The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) is proud to announce a new Four Million Dollar Sire, Gallo Del Cielo. With offspring earnings totaling more than $4,001,770, Gallo Del Cielo is only the 10th horse to reach this historic milestone.
Gallo Del Cielo, commonly referred to as “Rooster,” was bred by Harold H. Stream III, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. The 1989 bay stallion was by Peppy San Badger and out of Doc’s Starlight (by Doc Bar). Rooster achieved NRHA Million Dollar Sire status in 2004.
Gallo Del Cielo’s top offspring include:
- The Wizster (out of Miss Whizard Jac x Whizard Jac): NRHA lifetime earnings (LTE) of more than $206,100
- Lena Gallo (out of Heavenly Doc x Doc O’Lena): NRHA LTE of more than $176,000
- Chic N Roost (out of Dun Maid By Chic x Smart Chic Olena): NRHA LTE of more than $169,100
- Ricochet Rooster (out of Tari What x Doctor What): NRHA LTE of more than $148,700
- Roosters Wrangler (out of Hustlers Sugar x Freckles Hustler): NRHA LTE of more than $125,600
- Taka Ticket (out of Significant Shine x Shining Spark): NRHA LTE of more than $123,800