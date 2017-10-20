Gallo Del Cielo Hits Another Million Dollar Milestone

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) is proud to announce a new Four Million Dollar Sire, Gallo Del Cielo. With offspring earnings totaling more than $4,001,770, Gallo Del Cielo is only the 10th horse to reach this historic milestone.

Gallo Del Cielo, commonly referred to as “Rooster,” was bred by Harold H. Stream III, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. The 1989 bay stallion was by Peppy San Badger and out of Doc’s Starlight (by Doc Bar). Rooster achieved NRHA Million Dollar Sire status in 2004.

Gallo Del Cielo’s top offspring include: