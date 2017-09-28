Déjà Vu at Brazos Bash

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ty Moore has been on a hot streak with his homebred mare Sweet Sister Cat (Metallic Cat x Heavens Little Angel x Smart Little Lena). Last month, the pair took home the West Texas Futurity Non-Pro Championship, and shortly after, they went on to clinch the same title at the Cotton Stakes.

They kept their momentum going at the Brazos Bash, where a 217 in the first go-round of the Futurity Non-Pro and a 215 in the second earned them a cumulative 432 to share Co-Champion honors with Nadine Payne and Bill Masterson-bred Peaceful Ez Feelin (216/216) (Lizzys Gotta Player x Snorty Girl x Snorty Lena).

Both duos collected $5,400 for their success in Weatherford, Texas. That paycheck boosted Sweet Sister Cat to an Equi-Stat record of $18,850.

For complete coverage of the Brazos Bash, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.