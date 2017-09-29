Cast Your Vote Now for the NRHA Invitational Freestyle Fan Favorite!

Beautiful horses, talented riders, exciting music and costumes – it’s easy to see why everyone loves Freestyle Reining. The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) announced that the Invitational Freestyle Reining is back again at the NRHA Futurity.

The NRHA has partnered with the Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau so that the public can help choose four additional riders to compete in the NRHA Invitational Freestyle presented by the Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau.



Based on the votes, the NRHA will invite the top four scoring contestants who submitted videos featured on the voting page. The NRHA will select five random voters to receive a NRHA Futurity prize pack, complete with a four pack of passes to the NRHA Invitational Freestyle Reining so they can come see Freestyle riders and horses compete for $20,000 in prize money!



To place a vote, go to visitokc.com/nrha



The freestyle competition will take place Thursday, Nov. 30, at 7:30 p.m. in the Jim Norick Arena during the NRHA Futurity, which will be held Nov. 23 – Dec. 2 at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City. More information about the NRHA Futurity & Adequan® North American Affiliate Championship Show, including ticket information and a complete schedule, can be found at NRHAFuturity.com.



The world’s best reining horses and competitors come to Oklahoma City to compete for an estimated total purse and cash prizes of more than $2 million. This is one event NRHA does not want Oklahoma City, North America and the entire world to miss!