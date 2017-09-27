APHA World Championship Show Crowns More Reining Champions

Four titles were left to give to the reiners on Sept. 27 at the American Paint Horse Association (APHA) World Championship show. In the senior reining, five horses competed for the Championship neck ribbon, and Show Your Guns and Tell Edgmon topped the group by a landslide.

Edgmon and “Showy” scored a 218.5, besting their nearest competitors by 9.5 points.

“He did really good, all the way through,” Edgmon said. “He was relaxed and stayed real quiet, didn’t try to cheat me.”

The duo competed at the Tulsa Reining Classic earlier this year, where they won the Novice Horse Level 2 Open Co-Championship and the Intermediate Open. The stallion (Colonels Smoking Gun [Gunner] x Good Time Show Girl x Hollywood Dun It) also did double duty by working in the breeding shed and produced his first foal crop this year. Edgmon and owner Sergio Elizondo are excited to see them under saddle in the coming years.

Mark This Rooster (PT) and Nick Wallis were crowned the Reserve World Champions, although their score of 209 was also matched by Chics Dig Gunner and Kaci O’Rourke. Mark This Rooster is by Mark This Spot (PT) and out of the LS Dun It In Color (PT) mare Dun It With A Rooster (PT). He is a homebred belonging to Cheri Wallis. Chics Dig Gunner, who is owned and was bred by Tracy Higginbottom, is a son of Gunner out of Smart Scooter Chic (by Smart Chic Olena).

Junior Reining

Three exhibitors vied for the Junior Reining World Championship, but it was The Dun Gun and Jared Leclair who took the title with their score of 205. The mare is owned by Jenifer Seago, who has dreamed of showing at the Paint World show since she was a little girl and plans to show the mare next year.

The Dun Gun, or “Kate,” is by Gunner and out of Fabulous Footwork (by Hollywood Dun It), a full sister to Footworks Finest, who has sired earners of more than $684,000. Kate has been training with Leclair for the last two years.

“We didn’t show her as a 3-year-old. We waited until she was four, then we showed her real light,” Leclair said. “She was kind of a late bloomer and I didn’t want to push her that hard at a young age. Now that she’s kind of figuring her job out, we’re starting to show her more and campaign her.”

He and the mare were sitting fourth in the Novice Horse Level 1 Open World standings and seventh in the Novice Horse Level 2 Open prior to the APHA World Championship show.

Taking the Reserve World Championship were Besame Mucho (PT) and Eber Christopher, who marked a 201. The mare (Velvet KSS [PT] x This Painted Lady [PT] x Mr Bay Cee Jay [PT]) is a homebred belonging to Candace Wolf, DDS.

