The Kentucky Horse Council's Recreational Rider Day was a huge success in 2016.The Kentucky Horse Council has announced its second annual Recreational Rider Day to be held Feb. 25 at the University of Louisville Shelby Road campus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The program, presented by the University of Louisville Equine Industry Program, is an educational and informational day in conjunction with a vendor fair. Educational seminar topics include horse first aid basics, horse feed 101, equine degrees, trailer safety, barn fire prevention and more. Educational seminars are approved for 4-H education credits and may qualify for Certified Horsemanship Association continuing education credits. The United States Pony Club will be bringing their interactive educational display, and there are also be informational booths for equine nonprofits, associations and organizations, as well as vendor booths with tack and other supplies.

“We are excited to host this new program for the second year. Our first Recreational Rider Day in 2016 received such overwhelming feedback and support, we are thrilled to be able to offer this again in 2017,” said Kentucky Horse Council Executive Director Katy Ross. “We remain dedicated to the education of youth and horse owners in Kentucky and could not do it without the support of our members and sponsors.”

The program is presented by the University of Louisville Equine Industry Program with support from the United States Pony Club and Bannon Woods Veterinary Clinic. Admission is $5 at the door. Children under 5 are free.

The Recreational Rider Day still has informational booths available, as well as vendor space. For more information or to reserve vendor space, please contact info@kentuckyhorse.org or visit www.kentuckyhorse.org.

The Kentucky Horse Council is a 501©3 non-profit organization dedicated, through education and leadership, to the protection and development of the Kentucky equine community. The Kentucky Horse Council provides educational programs and information, outreach and communication to Kentucky horse owners and enthusiasts, equine professional networking opportunities, trail riding advocacy, health and welfare programs, and personal liability insurance and other membership benefits. The specialty Kentucky Horse Council license plate, featuring a foal lying in the grass, provides the primary source of revenue for KHC programs.