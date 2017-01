In a meeting on Jan. 17, the Scottsdale City Council approved three resolutions, which included a 10-year contract between WestWorld and the Arizona Quarter Horse Association (AzQHA), and budgeting allocation information. The contract has an option of a 10-year extension and will help to produce the Arizona Sun Country Quarter Horse Circuit, the Arizona Fall Championship and the Parada del Sol Rodeo.

