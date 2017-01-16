The Kentucky Horse Park, which held the 2010 World Equestrian Games, withdrew their bid for the 2022 Games.The Kentucky Horse Park Commission voted today to withdraw from consideration for hosting the ninth Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) World Equestrian Games, to be held in 2022.

Commission members expressed concerns regarding staging of the games and the potential conflict that hosting would create with the long-term goals of the Kentucky Horse Park, where the 2010 World Equestrian Games were held, including limitations on potential Horse Park-generated revenue opportunities.

“We are committed to being good stewards of the Kentucky Horse Park,” said Tandy Patrick, chair of the Kentucky Horse Park Commission. “We do not think it would be economically feasible for the park to host the 2022 games.”

“We have had an open dialogue with the public through several visioning sessions and we’re hearing good ideas about long-term strategic growth at the park,” said Don Parkinson, secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet. “Additionally, a recent survey of the park’s assets found $12 million in deferred maintenance expenses, and we recognize the need for immediate and near-term investments in our facilities.”