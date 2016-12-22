AQHA Senior Director of Judges Patti CarterThe American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) has appointed Patti Carter, of Amarillo, Texas, as the Association’s senior director of judges. She will start her new role on Jan. 4.

In her new position, Carter will be responsible for determining and formulating policies and procedures and to providing overall direction of AQHA judges and stewards within guidelines set up by the AQHA executive vice president, executive committee and chief show officer. Carter will also be in charge of planning, directing and coordinating operational activities related to judges and stewards at a high level of management with the help of subordinate staff.

In her previous role at AQHA, Carter was the director of shows and professional horsemen. She was responsible for determining and formulating policies and procedures while providing overall direction of AQHA shows. She also oversaw the planning, directing and coordinating of operational activities related to AQHA shows, as well as the AQHA Professional Horsemen’s program.

Carter’s résumé boasts several significant accomplishments during her time as the AQHA director of shows and professional horsemen, including being the AQHA staff liaison to the AQHA Professional Horsemen, AQHA Blue-Ribbon Task Force and AQHA Equestrians With Disabilities Task Force. She was also the event manager for the AQHA Level 1 Championships and the American Quarter Horse Youth World Cup, and worked directly with the director of competition administration to revitalize workshops for show management recertification.

“We are thrilled to have Patti as the new senior director of judges,” said Pete Kyle, AQHA chief show officer. “Patti started at AQHA in 2011, and it is evident in her hard work and determination that she was the best candidate for this position. We are confident in her knowledge, skills and vision for the future of our judges program.”

Prior to working at AQHA, Carter was the owner/operator of Patti Carter Performance Horses in Ontario, Canada. She was an AQHA judge, AQHA director, Canadian Quarter Horse Association director and Ontario Quarter Horse Association director. She was named the AQHA Professional Horsewoman of the Year in 2005 and received the Silver Telly Award in honor of America’s Horse in 2004.

For more information on AQHA’s judging program, visit www.aqha.com/showing.