Registration is open for the 2017 NRHyA leadership development symposium. • Photo courtesy of NRHANational Reining Horse Youth Association (NRHyA) members are invited to attend the 2017 NRHyA Leadership Development Symposium held during the National Reining Horses Association Winter Meeting Feb. 10-11, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 2017 NRHyA Leadership Development Symposium includes:

Three educational and fun workshops

A special guest speaker

Door prizes for all who attend

Create long lasting relationships with fellow reiners from all across the nation while developing skills that will help you in and out of the show pen! One symposium attendee will win a pair of boots courtesy of Anderson Bean Boot Company.



Become a leader and register, click here.



For questions pertaining to registration or the NRHyA Symposium, please contact Emily Schaefer at eschaefer@nrha.com or (405)946-7400.