An educational training seminar is being offered to NRHA secretaries.The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) is now offering the opportunity for show secretaries to attend an in-person workshop at the 2017 NRHA Winter Meeting in Fort Worth, Texas.

The event is open to all current NRHA secretaries, those needing to recertify, or those who are interested in becoming certified. Show managers interested in taking part in the seminar are welcomed to attend as well. For more information on the 2017 NRHA Winter Meeting, click here.

The training seminar is scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 10 from 8 a.m. until noon. During this seminar, participants can expect to discuss a variety of important topics for show secretaries including:

A look into the show manager’s responsibilities at an NRHA show and how the manager can make the event a fun-filled experience

A review and study on how affiliates tie into NRHA shows, what is needed, and how to qualify for the Affiliate Regional Championships and the Adequan North American Affiliate Championships

Certification to be an NRHA Show Secretary, including in-depth training on management and affiliate involvement

A chance to sit down with other secretaries, show managers and affiliate contacts to share stories and ideas from past experiences

To register for this event, please contact Kristen Liesman at Kliesman@nrha.com or by calling (405) 946-7400.

If you are unable to attend the February seminar, NRHA is currently planning a fall seminar this October in Ohio. More information will be made available on NRHA.com at a later date.