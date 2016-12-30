Custom Crome • QHN File PhotoThe National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) is excited to announce that Custom Crome has become the association’s newest Four Million Dollar Sire. With offspring earnings totaling more than $4,085,475, this accomplishment makes him only the ninth stallion to achieve this milestone, and it is well deserved after he reached NRHA Three Million Dollar status in 2012.

The 1990 stallion is owned by Steve Simon, of Marietta, Oklahoma. Custom Crome is by Crome Plated Jac and out of the Greyhound Step mare Another Greyhound. However, his success isn’t just limited to the breeding shed. He won the 1993 NRHA Futurity Open with NRHA Hall of Fame Inductee Mike Flarida at the reins. Throughout his entire show career, Custom Crome earned more than $116,000 in the show pen and was inducted in to the NRHA Hall of Fame in 2009.

Top Progeny of Custom Crome include: Custom Pistol ($254,858, by Hollywood Lady Jo); Custom Cash Advance ($229,942, by Cash In Roan); Custom Legend ($228,287, by Dry Doc Bobbie); Custom Mahogany ($211,203, by Gay Doc Nell); and Custom Red Berry ($187,902, by Otter Run Terri).