Wimpys Little Step • Photo courtesy of the NRHA One of the most decorated National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) sires has done it again. This time, Wimpys Little Step can thank his 12 offspring in the 2016 NRHA Futurity Finals for helping him achieve his newest milestone, NRHA Nine Million Dollar Sire. At 17 years old, Wimpys Little Step is only the second sire to reach this status. The palomino stallion, bred by Hilldale Farm, is owned by Xtra Quarter Horses, LLC of Purcell, Oklahoma.

With several accolades in and out of the show pen, Wimpys Little Step is by NRHA’s newest Three Million Dollar Sire Nu Chex To Cash and out of Leolita Step. Wimpys Little Step took the reining world with Equi-Stat Elite $6 Million Rider Shawn Flarida by the reins, winning the 2002 All American Quarter Horse Congress Futurity Level 4 Open and the NRHA Futurity Level 4 Open in the same year.

During the 2016 NRHA Futurity, with six offspring in the NRHA Futurity Non-Pro finals, one offspring of Wimpys Little Step took home a Futurity Non-Pro Championship. Wimpys Little Jessie (out of Jessie Dot Tari x Jodies Doc Tari) ridden by Taylor Zimmerman won the Level 1 Non Pro, in addition to placing third in the Level 3 Non Pro, seventh in the Level 4 Non Pro and third in the Level 2 Non Pro. Collectively Zimmerman and Wimpys Little Jessie took home an estimated $44,600.

Aside from the Non Pro Finals, there were an additional six offspring representing Wimpys Little Step in the Open Futurity.

Wimpys Little Step’s all-time top earning progeny include:

Wimpys Little Chic (out of Collena Chic Olena x Smart Chic Olena, $539,244)

RC Fancy Step (out of Sonita Wilson x Doc Wilson, $364,205)

Wimpyneedsacocktail (out of Seven S Mimosa x Hollywood Dun It, $281,379)

Wimpys Little Buddy (out of All Thats Dun x Hollywood Dun It, $274,166)

CFR Centenario Wimpy (out of Miss Hollywood Whiz x Topsail Whiz, $181,613)

Altogether Wimpys Little Step’s 12 money earning offspring made more than $106,810 in the 2016 NRHA Futurity finals.