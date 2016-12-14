The NRHA European Derby, won by Spooks O Lena this year, will be held in Kreuth, Germany, in 2017.Members of the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) European Affiliate Council (EAC) reconvened in Oklahoma City during the NRHA Futurity. The topic of discussion was the dates and locations of the 2017 and 2018 European Futurity and Derby.

After consideration of the potential dates for the 2017 and 2018 NRHA European Derby, the NRHA European Affiliate Council held a follow-up meeting on Dec. 3 to reconsider the matter. The dates would burden an already busy Fall show season and would not be ideal. With this in mind, the EAC reversed their decision on 2017 and 2018 NRHA European Derby locations.



The 2017 NRHA European Futurity will be held in Cremona, Italy, March 27-April 1. This NRHA-owned event will be managed by the Italian Reining Horse Association. The 2017 NRHA European Derby will be held in Kreuth, Germany, July 23-July 30. This NRHA-owned event will be managed by NRHA Germany.



The EAC also agreed to hold a meeting in January in conjunction with the NRHA European Summit.