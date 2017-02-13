Travelin Miss Jonez & Sarah Dawson The National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Peptoboonsmal Cow Horse Classic Derby kicked off the Celebration of Champions and Sarah Dawson was the first to clinch a win at the event.

She had several rides in the Open, but it was Travelin Miss Jonez (Travelin Jonez x Playin With Rubies x Lectric Playboy) who stole the spotlight. Dawson and the 4-year-old mare were sitting in the second spot going into the cow work after marking a 145 in the herd work and a 147 in the rein work. After earning a solid 146 down the fence, the stellar pair finished on top with a 438.

“The cows in the fence work were tough,” Dawson admitted of the cow work. “The cow that I had with the one I won it on was particularly tough. It was fast and unconventional. Out of the horses in my string, she was the one that would be able to handle that type of cow the best. Things happened fast and things were off pattern, but it was a very high degree of difficulty.”

The pair earned $19,479 for their win, which pushed the mare, owned and bred by Stephen Roseberry, to more than $30,000 in lifetime earnings. The Championship also marked Dawson’s first-ever win in the main Open division.

“This is my first main Open win,” Dawson said. “I have won other divisions in the Open but this is the first main Open win. It is very exciting.”

Malibu Barbie (Smart Boons x Malibu x Smooth As A Cat) and Equi-Stat Elite $2 Million Rider Corey Cushing marked are 436.5 (145/146/145.5) for the Reserve Championship and a check of $14,353.

For complete coverage of the NRCHA Celebration of Champions, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.