Chuck SmithThe National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) announced that it has reached an agreement with Chuck Smith to continue to serve as the association's interim executive director during the remaining term of his presidency and to assume full time executive director duties after the NCHA Convention in June of 2017.

After reviewing the résumés of numerous applicants for the position, the executive committee felt Smith's combination of experience in the cutting horse industry, knowledge of the association and its members, and the love for the sport of cutting and the cutting horse uniquely qualify him to lead the association into the future. The NCHA staff, in full support of Smith in this role, had the opportunity to work with Smith as an interim executive director and believes this arrangement provides continuity.

The executive committee is excited Smith has made this commitment and looks forward to working with him and continuing to grow the association under his leadership.