Two candidates have been selected for the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) vice presidential election, said Lewis Wray, chairman of the officer nominating committee.

Those two candidates are:

Garry Merritt, of King, North Carolina

Ron Pietrafeso, of Elbert, Colorado

Ballots with background information on the two candidates will be sent via email and mail to all NCHA members no later than April 10 with votes due by midnight on May 22. Tthe votes will be tabulated on Tuesday, May 23.

Additionally, information on the two candidates will appear in the April and May issues of the Cutting Horse Chatter and on the NCHA website.