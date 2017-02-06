Page 1 of 2

Ashley Flynn (pictured with LHR Smooth James Rey) rode Smooth Sailing Cat to the 4-Year-Old Non-Pro Championship. • Photo by Hart PhotosThe final day at The Ike Derby and Classic was jam-packed with excitement, and four champions were crowned by the time the cows left the arena on Feb. 4. In the 4-Year-Old Non-Pro, Ashley Flynn piloted Smooth Sailing Cat to a winning 218, which was worth a $14,959 payday.

In the first and second go-rounds, Flynn, of Weatherford, Texas, and Smooth Sailing Cat, whom Flynn owns with her husband, Sean, marked a 214 and a 214.5, respectively, to earn a spot in the 8-horse finals. They were fifth to go and took the lead after their run. The only team that came close to their score was Lauren Middleton with Cake By The Ocean, who marked a 217.5 and clinched the Reserve title for $12,405.

Smooth Sailing Cat (Smooth As A Cat x Pepto Olenas Dually x Peptoboonsmal) also claimed the Novice and Gelding championships, which added an additional $4,391 to their total show earnings. Following the Reserve Championship Flynn and the gelding won in the 4-Year-Old Non-Pro at the Abilene Spectacular, Smooth Sailing Cat, who was bred by Pine Island Ranch of Deridder, Louisiana, now has an Equi-Stat record of more than $28,000. This win elevated Flynn’s lifetime record to nearly $500,000.

4-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur

Stacie McDavid is well on her way to the $1 million milestone, and she crept even closer when she took home a check for $2,516 after winning the 4-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur Championship in West Monroe, Louisiana. The Fort Worth, Texas, resident piloted Classy As A Cat to a score of 213, which earned them the title and the Senior Championship, as well.

Classy As A Cat (Smooth As A Cat x Classical CD x CD Olena) was bred by Dottie Hill, of Glen Rose, Texas, and is owned by McDavid and her husband, David. The mare was shown at the 2016 National Cutting Horse Association Futurity by Jose “Cookie” Banuelos, where she made the Open semifinals and tied for eighth in the Limited Open. This brings Classy As A Cat’s lifetime record to more than $21,000.

The mare’s dam, Classical CD, has produced earners of more than a half-million dollars, and some of Classy As A Cat’s half-siblings include Classy CD Cat ($243,745, by High Brow Cat) and Duallys Fever ($106,327, by Dual Pep). She is also a full-sister to Smooth Classical, who won $104,661in his career.

Metallics Twister (Metallic Cat x Some Kinda Twister x Freckles Fancy Twist) carried Julie Beasley to a score of 212, which earned them the 4-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur Championship and a check for $2,125.

5/6-Year-Old Amateur continued on page 2