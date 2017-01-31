Reyzurbetsonthiscat & Craig Thompson • Photo by Hannah HarrelThe action at The Ike Derby and Classic continued in West Monroe, Louisiana, on Jan. 31 with the 4-Year-Old Open finals. Reyzurbetsonthiscat and Craig Thompson came out on top to secure the Championship.

Thompson and the gelding (Bet Hesa Cat x Ariel Rey x Dual Rey) cruised through the go-rounds with a 216.5 and a 218, comfortably making the finals, which consisted of 21 horse-and-rider combinations. They were draw No. 12, and laid down a solid 223 to take the lead. The next nine horses were unable to top their score, so they sent home a check for $22,000 to owner Barnwell Ramsey.

Prior to arriving in Louisiana, Thompson, an Equi-Stat Elite $2 Million Rider, and Reyzurbetsonthiscat had claimed the 4-Year-Old Open Championship at the August Futurity, where they also marked a 223 for the win. Last year, Ramsey, of Huntersville, North Carolina, and the Linda Holsey-bred gelding took home the Amateur Championship at the National Cutting Horse Association Futurity.

Reyzurbetsonthiscat also picked up the Gelding Championship at The Ike, which added an additional $2,854 to his bankroll. So far, he has racked up earnings totaling more than $55,000, making him the second-highest money-earner on his sire’s offspring record of nearly $650,000. He is the fourth money-earner out of Ariel Rey and is a half-brother to Melodys Pepto ($135,403, by Peptoboonsmal), Jay Moss Cougar ($120,665, by High Brow Cougar) and Smooth Reychelle ($8,306, by Smooth As A Cat).

Leigh and Holly Bilton’s Hes Real Special (Dual Smart Rey x Special Nu Kitty x High Brow Cat) and Casey Green marked a 220 in the finals to take home the Reserve Championship and a paycheck worth $18,597.

