Miss Berrie Smooth brought a purchase price of $17,500, making her the highest seller during the Augusta Futurity Horse Sale.The Augusta Futurity Horse Sale, held in Augusta, Georgia, at the James Brown Arena on Jan. 21, listed 32 performance prospects and broodmares in the sale book. Horses were displayed either in hand or on cattle, and the arena was full of interested buyers.

The highest seller was hip no. 13, Miss Berrie Smooth. The 6-year-old mare was consigned by Creek Plantation and sold for $17,500. She is by Hes Playingforkeeps, a son of Playgun, and out the Wheeling Peppy mare Creeks Miss Smoothie.

Creeks Miss Smoothie is a full sister to Shes Pretty Smooth, an earner of more than $75,000 who is the dam of Smooth As A Cat. That makes Miss Berrie Smooth a half-sister in blood to the Equi-Stat Elite $20 Million Sire. Creeks Miss Smoothie is the dam of Miss Smooth Splash (by Splash Of Gin), an earner of $13,109; Creeks Smart Lena (by Smart Little Lena), who has banked $5,696; and others.

Miss Berrie Smooth boasts 13.5 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) points. She has received her AQHA Register of Merit (ROM) in working cow horse and reining.

Jaebars Flash was the second-highest seller after his rider removed his bridle and stood up on his back.The hammer fell at $15,000 for hip no. 31, the second-highest seller. Jaebars Flash, an 8-year-old sorrel gelding, was consigned by Ronald C. Caminiti.

Jaebars Flash (Smart Little Jaebar x Chics Madam Chair x Playgun) was displayed on cattle, but the highlight of his trip through the sale pen was when his young rider removed his bridle and proceeded to ride him around the sale ring. He demonstrated the horse’s good disposition by standing on the gelding while he was still bridleless, causing the bidding to increase.

The gelding finished in the top 10 Senior Youth in the 2016 National Cutting Horse Association World Finals standings.

For complete coverage of the Augusta Futurity, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.