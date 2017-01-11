Page 1 of 2

Armando Costa Neto & Watch Me Nae Nae From the start, Armando Costa Neto knew that Watch Me Nae Nae, a full-sister to 2016 National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Non-Pro Horse of the Year and Non-Pro Triple Crown Champion Watch Me Whip, would be a special mare.

But when Costa Neto couldn’t showcase Watch Me Nae Nae (Playgun x Look The Look x High Brow Cat) like he wanted at the 2016 NCHA Futurity, he was eager to get her back in the show pen.

At the Abilene Spectacular, all eyes were on the pair in the 4-Year-Old Non-Pro finals when they walked through the in-gate, and no one was disappointed. Although the duo’s second cow put on some heavy pressure, the mare’s ability to keep things steady earned a solid 225 from the judges to earn the Championship.

The win was worth $10,000, which was the mare’s first money posted to Equi-Stat. The paycheck pushed Costa Neto, who was inducted into the NCHA Non-Pro Hall of Fame in 2014, past the $1 million milestone, according the NCHA.

“The mare was just spot on,” Costa Neto said. “I knew this was a good mare, but I just couldn’t get her shown at the [NCHA] Futurity. I didn’t get any luck, and nothing ended up working out. It feels good to come over here and show the horse and finally show people who she is.”

Costa Neto said there are some distinct similarities between Watch Me Nae Nae and Watch Me Whip, and he thinks that will play to his advantage in the future.

“They are both real cowy, and they both have that extra grit,” Costa Neto said. “They are quick and want to hold the cow.”

Ashley Flynn and Smooth Sailing Cat earned a 220.5 for the Reserve Championship and a paycheck of $9,000.

