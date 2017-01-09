Page 1 of 2

Wade Smith & Metallic CandlelitHot off their win at the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Futurity in the Unlimited Amateur, Wade Smith and Metallic Candlelit (Metallic Cat x Light My Candle x Smart Little Lena) kept the fire going at the Abilene Spectacular.

In the 4-Year-Old Unlimited Amateur finals, Smith and the Alvin and Becky Fults-bred-mare marked a 219 as the first draw and the high bar that was set proved unbeatable.

The Championship was worth $4,000 and pushed Metallic Candlelit to an Equi-Stat record of $16,656. The paycheck pushed Smith’s lifetime earnings past the $300,000 mark.

Ken Hanson marked a 215 on High O Silver (High Brow CD x Chulas Merada x Chula Dual) and earned the Reserve Championship, the Senior Championship and the Gelding Championship. Altogether, the pair garnered $6,191.

