Cattys Hope & Michael Cooper • Photo by Kelsey PecsekThe National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Futurity allows cutters to show off their new prospects for the first time. When Equi-Stat Elite $2 Million Rider Michael Cooper piloted Cattys Hope to the sixth-place spot in the 2016 NCHA Open finals, everyone knew the pair would be a team to watch.

In the 4-Year-Old Open finals at the Abilene Spectacular, Cooper threw down a performance on the mare (Catty Hawk x Tornados Rey Of Hope x Dual Rey) that was rewarded with a 225 from the judges and the championship.

The title brought a hefty paycheck of $18,000 plus a $10,000 bonus check from Stallion Inc. Combined, the paychecks pushed Rose Valley Ranch’s Dan Churchill-bred mare past the $100,000 mark to an Equi-Stat record of $122,257.

Equi-Stat Elite $2 Million Rider Sean Flynn rode Kreepin Cat to a 222.5 for the Reserve Championship, worth $16,000.

