Metallic Rebel & Beau Galyean • Photo by Dawn BaxtromThe Abilene Spectacular in Abilene, Texas, allows cutters to kick-start the new year of competition and lay a foundation for the coming show season.

The first horses to vie for a title were in the 5/6-Year-Old Open finals, and some of the industry’s top competitors brought their best.

Below freezing temperatures didn’t stop last year’s 4-Year-Old Novice Open Champions, Metallic Rebel and Equi-Stat Elite $2 Million Rider Beau Galyean from bringing the heat again and laying down a smoking 223. The stallion’s (Metallic Cat x Sweet Abra x Abrakadabracre) stellar performance topped the finals by 2 points.

Metallic Rebel, owned by Thomas Guinn and bred by Alvin and Becky Fults, had nearly $195,000 going into the Abilene Spectacular with wins in the Derby Open at the 2016 Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association Core Balance Derby and Classic/Challenge and The Ike Derby and Classic.

The Reserve Championship stayed in the family when Galyean’s brother Equi-Stat Elite $3 Million Rider Wes Galyean and SMF Cutting Horses-owned Tommy Mo (Metallic Cat x Dual Peppy Kitty x Dual Pep) marked a solid 221.

