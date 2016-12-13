Ichis My Choice & Grant Setnicka • Photo by Hannah HarrelAfter a tight race between two 4-year-old mares, Ichis My Choice has emerged the victor in the contest for National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Open Horse of the Year honors.

Ridden by Equi-Stat Elite $1 Million Rider Grant Setnicka, of Grandview, Texas, Ichis My Choice (Cat Ichi x My Little Abra x Abrakadabracre) made the battle interesting when she qualified for the top 15 in the NCHA Open World standings. While the mare, bred by EE Ranches of Texas Inc., trailed Amandas CD (High Brow CD x Amanda Stargun x Playgun) at the end of the limited-age event season, she had the chance for redemption.

Ichis My Choice and Setnicka marked a first-round 226 at the NCHA World Finals to tie for first and earn 18 points. A 210 the next night earned merely 4 points, but a third-round 231 added a total of 20 points to the tally. In round four, the mare marked a 220 for sixth place and 9 points.

Altogether, Ichis My Choice earned 887 points at the World Finals, and thanks to her second-place finish overall in the cumulative round, she increased her Horse of the Year total by 16 to 747 – merely 1 point more than Amandas CD.

Ichis My Choice, owned by J Five Horse Ranch LLC, of Weatherford, Texas, joins the ranks of some of the greatest cutting horses of all time. Amandas CD, who finished 2016 with 746 Open Horse of the Year points and nearly $190,000 earned with trainer Matt Miller just this year, ended her season as runner-up.

Non-Pro Horse of the Year

The NCHA Non-Pro Horse of the Year title was automatically awarded to Watch Me Whip (Playgun x Look The Look x High Brow Cart), who was named the first NCHA Triple Crown winner in the Non-Pro after she won the 2015 NCHA Futurity, tied to win this year’s Super Stakes and then topped July’s NCHA Summer Spectacular. The 2012 mare, owned by Barrinha LLC and ridden by Armando Costa Neto, boasted 470 Horse of the Year points by the end of the season.

Amateur Horse of the Year

John Rockey’s Let Georgie Do It clinched the Amateur Horse of the Year title. The gelding accumulated 321 points throughout the season, finishing 14 points ahead of runner-up Rumorhazzitt (One Time Pepto x Jerries Dual Legacy x Smart Little Jerry).

During 2016, Let Georgie Do It (Metallic Cat x Hey Georgy Girl x Wild Thing DNA) amassed $42,420 with Rockey in the saddle, bringing his lifetime record to more than $120,000. In March, the duo made the NCHA Super Stakes Classic Amateur finals, where they placed third, and they won the Classic/Challenge Unlimited Amateur Championship at the Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association Derby in June. At the NCHA Summer Spectacular, they made both the Classic Unlimited Amateur and Amateur finals to finish out their show season.

Let Georgie Do It was bred by Ty Moore, of Madill, Oklahoma, and is the highest money-earner on his dam’s produce record of nearly $200,000. He is a half-brother to performers How Doulikeme Now ($31,627, by Reys Dual Badger), Smooth Georgy ($22,488, by Smooth As A Cat) and others.

For complete coverage on the NCHA Horse of the Year winners, subscribe to Quarter Horse News.