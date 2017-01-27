January has been a month of organizing and preparing for the New Year. We take this time to get ready by organizing our paper books, renewing all of our memberships and making sure all of our paperwork is in order.

We also make sure all of the horses are up to date on their shots and dental work. This is the part of being a trainer that I do not enjoy. Thankfully, my wife handles all of the paperwork and my assistants handle working with the veterinarians to make sure we are up to date on everything. I am thankful for their roles in my business. I know I could not be as successful as I am without the help of everyone else. My wife handles all of the billing, entries and paperwork for my clients. I do not have any idea how much money comes in or goes out. She handles all the bills – hay, shavings, payroll and anything else that has to do with the business other than the training of the horses. The support of my staff gives me the ability to focus on what I am good at – training.

Not having the stress of worrying about all of that gives me the time to focus and spend the hours I need to on my horses. Some advice I would give young trainers coming up is to pick a partner who supports you. Everyone needs support in different ways, but having someone who can take the stress off of you and allow you to do your job is the most important. So many times, I see young trainers get into relationships with people who do not support them where they need it. This can make it difficult to succeed.

As I move forward this year, my goals are pretty much the same as every year – continue to learn and improve my program. Winning is always a goal, but not my only one.

I am excited to see all of my 2-year-olds out of the round pen and out in the big arena. It is always fun to see the prospects under saddle and always fun to guess who is going to be the next big star.

We have received a few comments and ideas about future blogs, which we will do. Please keep the thoughts and ideas coming, as I want to hear from you about what you want to hear from me! Email me at info@schmersalranch.com.

Until next time,

Craig

About Craig

Reining horse professional Craig Schmersal is the third-leading rider of all-time, with earnings of more than $3.2 million. Over the last decade, Craig has won almost all of the major reining events, often taking all three of his entries into the finals.



