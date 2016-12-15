Enter for a chance to win a FREE BREEDING from one of our Quarter Horse News Stallion Register stallions!

One contestant will be chosen the winner. The winner will get to select which stallion he would want to breed to from the list below. The winning stallion will donate one breeding fee for the winner to use. All other charges will be charged to the winner for completing the breeding. In order to be eligible for entry into the Sweepstakes, you must be a legal citizen or permanent legal resident of the continental United States (excluding New York and Rhode Island residents), 18 years of age or older, and have a valid Social Security number at the time of entry. See the Official Rules below.

The QHN Stallion Register has been the leading stallion resource guide for mare owners in the Western performance horse industry since 1999. Breeders can easily access the pedigrees, performance records and sire records for hundreds of stallions in one place, and now online from anywhere. The 2017 Quarter Horse News Stallion Register is available in print and online versions. Visit the BRAND-NEW Quarter Horse News Stallion Register website here!

Check out the 64 stellar stallions from which to choose and then sign up below! You can click on the stallion's name and learn more about him.

BAMACAT



BET HESA CAT



BLUE ONE TIME



CATS MERADA



CATS MOONSHINE



CATTALOU



CATTY HAWK



CD LIGHTS



CFR CENTENARIO WIMPY



CHECK COUNTER



CHICS LOADED GUN



COPY CAT



COUNTRY BAY BERRY



CROMED OUT MERCEDES



DUAL SMART REY



GUNS R FOR SHOOTIN



HES WRIGHT ON



HEZA SHINEY KODO



HEZA SPOONFUL



HIGH BROW CD



HIGH BROW JACKSON



HYDRIVE CAT



IM COUNTIN CHECKS



INFERNO SIXTY SIX



JUDGE BOON



LIGHT N LENA



LIL DREAMIN MAGNUM



MAGNUM CHIC DREAM



METALLIC GUN



METELES CAT



MR PLAYINSTYLISH



NEAT LITTLE CAT



NRR CAT KING COLE



OLENA OAK



ONCE A VON A TIME



ONE FINE VINTAGE



ONE ROAN PEPTOS



PALE FACE DUNNIT



PLATINUM VINTAGE



PLAY RED



PLAYIN ATTRACTION - ON SITE BREEDING ONLY



REYDIOACTIVE



ROCKIN W



ROOSTERS WRANGLER



SANNMAN



SHINERS VOODOO DR



SHOW ME THE BUCKLES



SIXES PICK



SIXES SIXGUN



SMART LIKE JUICE



SMART LUCK



SMART TIME PEPTO 10



SMOKING WHIZ



SOPHISTICATED CATT



STEVIE REY VON



STYLIN CAT



THE BOON



TOMCAT CHEX



TR DUAL REY



WAR BIRD DOG



WIMPYNEEDSACOCKTAIL



WIMPYS LITTLE STEP



WR THIS CATS SMART



YELLOW JERSEY

See the OFFICIAL Rules here