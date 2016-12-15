Latest Events

2016 QHN Stallion Register Breeding Giveaway!

Written by QHN on .

Enter for a chance to win a FREE BREEDING from one of our Quarter Horse News Stallion Register stallions! 

One contestant will be chosen the winner. The winner will get to select which stallion he would want to breed to from the list below. The winning stallion will donate one breeding fee for the winner to use. All other charges will be charged to the winner for completing the breeding. In order to be eligible for entry into the Sweepstakes, you must be a legal citizen or permanent legal resident of the continental United States (excluding New York and Rhode Island residents), 18 years of age or older, and have a valid Social Security number at the time of entry. See the Official Rules below.

The QHN Stallion Register has been the leading stallion resource guide for mare owners in the Western performance horse industry since 1999. Breeders can easily access the pedigrees, performance records and sire records for hundreds of stallions in one place, and now online from anywhere. The 2017 Quarter Horse News Stallion Register is available in print and online versions. Visit the BRAND-NEW Quarter Horse News Stallion Register website here!

Check out the 64 stellar stallions from which to choose and then sign up below! You can click on the stallion's name and learn more about him.

BAMACAT

BET HESA CAT

BLUE ONE TIME

CATS MERADA

CATS MOONSHINE

CATTALOU

CATTY HAWK

CD LIGHTS

CFR CENTENARIO WIMPY

CHECK COUNTER

CHICS LOADED GUN

COPY CAT

COUNTRY BAY BERRY

CROMED OUT MERCEDES

DUAL SMART REY

GUNS R FOR SHOOTIN

HES WRIGHT ON

HEZA SHINEY KODO

HEZA SPOONFUL

HIGH BROW CD

HIGH BROW JACKSON

HYDRIVE CAT

IM COUNTIN CHECKS

INFERNO SIXTY SIX

JUDGE BOON

LIGHT N LENA

LIL DREAMIN MAGNUM

MAGNUM CHIC DREAM

METALLIC GUN

METELES CAT

MR PLAYINSTYLISH

NEAT LITTLE CAT

NRR CAT KING COLE

OLENA OAK

ONCE A VON A TIME

ONE FINE VINTAGE

ONE ROAN PEPTOS

PALE FACE DUNNIT

PLATINUM VINTAGE

PLAY RED

PLAYIN ATTRACTION - ON SITE BREEDING ONLY

REYDIOACTIVE

ROCKIN W

ROOSTERS WRANGLER

SANNMAN

SHINERS VOODOO DR

SHOW ME THE BUCKLES

SIXES PICK

SIXES SIXGUN

SMART LIKE JUICE

SMART LUCK

SMART TIME PEPTO 10

SMOKING WHIZ

SOPHISTICATED CATT

STEVIE REY VON

STYLIN CAT

THE BOON

TOMCAT CHEX

TR DUAL REY

WAR BIRD DOG

WIMPYNEEDSACOCKTAIL

WIMPYS LITTLE STEP

WR THIS CATS SMART

YELLOW JERSEY

See the OFFICIAL Rules here

2017 QHN Stallion Register Breeding Giveaway

