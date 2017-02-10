The lobster roll and lobster bisque at Lucile's took me back to the Northeast.

The National Reined Cow Horse Association Celebration of Champions kicked off today in Fort Worth, Texas, with the Peptoboonsmal Cow Horse Classic Derby, and I wanted to share with you my experience at a nearby restaurant called Lucile’s Stateside Bistro.

Although Lucile’s is marked as a restaurant serving traditional American fare, I’d say there is a heavier presence of Louisiana Creole cuisine than anything, with numerous Cajun seafood and gumbo offerings.



When I checked out their menu online and noticed they had a classic lobster roll and that it was only 1.7 miles from the Will Rogers Coliseum, I decided to try it out.



I will be honest, I was put off the second fellow QHN Associate Editors Hannah and Kristin and I walked in the door. While I appreciate the history behind the building, which was constructed in 1927, the odor resembled a cocktail of Pinesol and a basement. We did get there right after it opened, so they may have just finished up their cleaning, but it was fairly odiferous.

Kristin enjoyed her chicken salad sandwich and hand-cut fries.

Once we got past that, however, our experience improved tremendously. The service was decent and my lobster bisque and lobster roll reminded me of the dishes I had in the New England area. There was plenty of plump claw and body meat between the split-top roll, and the mayonnaise and lettuce only enhanced the flavor. Kristin enjoyed the chicken salad sandwich she had, as well. And as usual, Hannah raved about her pasta, which had basil pesto and roasted tomatoes.



I’d say this is definitely a good take out spot, as I didn’t have a negative thing to say about the food itself. And I would be willing to give the place another chance, because the dining room was the only damper on the meal.

Next Stop: Arbuckle Mountain Futurity



